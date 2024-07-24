Man linked to illegal knackery allegations faces court on ammunition charge

A man accused of being involved in the mass slaughter of horses near Wagga has faced court after ammunition was found on his property.
Adrian Robert Talbot was represented by high-profile, Sydney-based lawyer Bryan Wrench when he appeared in person before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, July 24.
The 43-year-old, from Downside, pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition without a licence/permit/authority, which court documents revealed were three 30-30 calibre rounds found in the centre console of his vehicle earlier this year.
The charge was laid as part of an investigation into allegations hundreds of horses were slaughtered as part of an illegal knackery operating on the property leased by Talbot.
It has been alleged about 500 horse carcasses were found in varying states of decay, from bleached bones to recently-dumped, during a search of the location in March.
Talbot, who has denied any wrongdoing and has questioned the number of carcasses, was given a police-issued court notice on April 18 and had the matter finalised in court on Wednesday.
He was convicted by Magistrate Gareth Christofi and fined $200.
Details of the horse death allegations were aired during the court proceedings, with Magistrate Christofi questioning whether the shooting of the horses was lawful and asking who the animals belonged to.
Mr Wrench, who appeared via video link, said no charges had stemmed from the search of the property.
A further question about the number of carcasses found was quickly shut down by the lawyer, who said that was the allegation and the number was not correct.
Mr Wrench said the matter before the court on Wednesday related to the "possession of three bullets", which were "clearly old bullets", and Talbot had made full admissions.
The court heard the investigation into the alleged illegal knackery was ongoing with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
Court documents said police were tipped off in December last year about the possible slaughter and dumping of a large number of horses in a dry creek bed that runs through the Downside property.
Further information was provided that an unauthorised knackery was operating at the location and Talbot was allegedly slaughtering horses for pet food and human consumption.
Those details sparked a multi-agency investigation, with police officers, Wagga City Council compliance staff, a Local Land Services (LLS) district veterinarian and DPI biosecurity and food safety inspectors all visiting the property on March 5.
The owner told investigators Talbot leased a "10-acre residential dwelling" on the property and police said a large number of horse carcasses were found "at a number of different locations".
"It is estimated that there were in excess of 500 horse carcasses in the watercourse, dams and surrounding the property in varying rates of decay, from bleached bones to recently-dumped carcasses," police said.
The documents said the veterinarian found there were "holes to the head area of the vast majority of the horse skulls located on the property", which were "consistent with being euthanised or killed with a projectile fired from a firearm or similar weapon".
Further police inquiries revealed Talbot did not hold a gun licence and was not authorised to use or have a firearm, firearms parts or ammunition.
Police said Talbot admitted to the slaughtering of horses for dog food. He told officers he had never seen water in the creek and was going to wait until winter before burning the carcasses.
When asked what methods were used to euthanise the horses, Talbot said they were shot in the head using a rifle.
Police said Talbot denied owning or having a firearm and said a friend - who was licenced - would euthanise the horses. However, he declined to disclose the identity of the licenced person.
Talbot also refused a request for permission to search the property for firearms, prompting the need for a magistrate-approved warrant.
When officers returned to the property, police said a large quantity of spent ammunition was located on the ground in the area surrounding a horse crush and slaughtering equipment.
Three 30-30 calibre live rounds were also found in the centre console area of a vehicle belonging to Talbot.
