Man linked to illegal knackery allegations faces court on ammunition charge

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
July 25 2024 - 8:41am
Adrian Robert Talbot appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, July 24 and was convicted of possessing ammunition without a licence/permit/authority.
A man accused of being involved in the mass slaughter of horses near Wagga has faced court after ammunition was found on his property.

