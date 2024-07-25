You might not like it, but the 'bin chicken' is a big part of Leeton's identity

Everyone in the Leeton shire would have some knowledge of the Ibis.
You only have to visit the Leeton Landfill to spot large numbers of the protected bird in small water storages near the vicinity.
In some areas it is known either affectionately or sadly, depending on your point of view, as a "bin chicken".
The Australian white Ibis was once known as the Sacred Ibis and, as well as an important food source for Aboriginal people, in some of their cultures Dreamtime, it reflected a message of examining your spiritual and moral purity.
Today in Leeton shire, its image proudly adorns some of the streets new garbage bins which is meant to reflect on our past connection to the bird. So, when did the Ibis become the emblem of Leeton?
Historically, large ibis populations occurred at large inland wetlands where they would migrate to the wetlands with the most food.
The Fivebough and Tuckerbil Swamps, a short distance to the north of Leeton would have been an ideal migration spot for the bird and it would be safe to assume that the introduction of irrigation to the area would have only enhanced the area for them.
The Murrumbidgee Irrigator reported on February 4, 1916 that visiting members of the NSW District of the Australian Journalists Association had spent three days in the area at the behest of the State Premier, and they reported witnessing large flocks of the Ibis.
It would appear that as early as 1909 the Ibis was being used as some type of emblem for the area, many years before a hotel chain would make it their trade name.
By 1915 it had really caught on with the Ibis Dramatic Club in existence, and the Leeton Ibis Cricket Club with openers H Frew and G Mallet, playing on the Ibis Cricket Ground, just two of the many clubs and groups using the Ibis as their emblem.
The Ibis Cricket Club was mainly made up of employees of the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission (WCIC).
There was even an Ibis Poultry Farm.
By around 1928 the newly-formed Leeton Council was using the Ibis on their tourism brochures and information booklets.
The Leeton Canning Factory in 1915 used the Ibis brand as their trademark for use on their products and it soon became a household name in the area until there was a change in brand name about 1924.
Additionally, the Water Conversation and Irrigation Commission (WCIC) first used the Straw Neck Ibis on their crest before changing it to the white ibis.
The Masonic Lodge established a Lodge Ibis in the early days and that name is still in use today. Interesting to note the Leeton Aussie Rules club presented blazers for their premiership winning reserve grade side in 1951 with the Ibis as an emblem.
Yanco Pubic School still uses the Ibis on their emblem and their school newsletter is titled The Ibis.
The Ibis has been an enduring image for the Leeton shire over the years, perhaps matched only by the dethridge wheel and let's hope that it remains the case over the next 100 years.
