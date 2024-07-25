The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/History

You might not like it, but the 'bin chicken' is a big part of Leeton's identity

By Tony Reneker
July 25 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Everyone in the Leeton shire would have some knowledge of the Ibis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.