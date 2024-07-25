Two units, one great opportunity in Leeton

BED 6-7 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This single property is offering two chances for new owners to expand their investment portfolio.
This property has two units and is set on a block size of about 866m2.
Selling agent Mellisa Amato said both units are currently tenanted, giving a gross return of $550 per week.
"Don't miss your opportunity to enter the investment property market or add this property to your portfolio," Melissa said.
One flat has four bedrooms, with a potential fifth bedroom or office space.
It has been renovated with easy care vinyl flooring, a new kitchen with Laminex benchtops, electric cooktop and oven, rangehood, double sink and stylish sky-blue glass splash backs.
There is also an undercover rear verandah, single lock up garage and easy-care backyard.
The second flat contains two bedrooms, an open plan living space, easy care vinyl kitchen flooring, free standing electric oven/cooktop, electric hot water, gas heating in the loungeroom, a well-sized laundry, a small back yard and a single carport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.