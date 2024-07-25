O'Connell out 'indefinitely', but Greens ready to buckle up and take control

The Leeton Greens are ready to take control of their destiny this season and a win over the Griffith Black and Whites this weekend will aid that very cause.
Leeton will host the Black and Whites on Sunday afternoon in what will certainly be a battle of both physicality and a test of mental strength.
The two sides have both won the same amount of games this season, but it is the fourth-placed Panthers who are ahead of the fifth-placed Greens by a single point.
In some bad news for the side, Tyler O'Connell looks to be out indefinitely for the Greens after injuring his knee last week.
Kaijen Johnson dislocated his shoulder on Monday, July 15 and will be required to pass a fitness test before taking to the field.
In good news, Brandon Catlin and Tyler Dunn will both return through reserve grade this weekend after returning from an overseas trip.
"Having those two back is really good, particularly coming into finals because we think we've got the combinations right and the depth now," co-coach Mick Thomas said.
"Knocking Hay over in the fashion we did last week was great. Our focus now turns to Black and Whites.
"Third is still on the horizon for us, but it's about taking it one game at a time. Black and Whites are a very good side.
"Andrew Lavaka (Panthers' coach) will have them fired up. It's going to be a tough game for sure. We will need to control the middle.
"They do have bigger forwards than us.
If we can control the middle and, match them so to speak, focus on completing our sets, the backs will do the rest and we'll come away with the biscuits."
