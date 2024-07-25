Crows not giving up as last games loom, Coolamon in their crosshairs

Leeton-Whitton will continue to grind as they work towards improvement at the back end of their 2024 season.
That is the sentiment of coach Tom Groves ahead of their clash with Coolamon at Kindra Park this weekend.
The Crows expect to take a side similar to the one that took to the field last weekend against ladder-leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Groves said there were many positives to take from that game in what was a real slog in terrible conditions.
"We can take a bit of confidence from that game, we got back to playing some better footy and we didn't let one of the best teams in the competition destroy us," he said.
"I thought our effort in defence helped us to play better.
"We know our best can be good enough, so hopefully that shows this weekend against Coolamon.
"We want to be able to enjoy our last few games and see what comes of it. That's our main focus, enjoy our footy, enjoy the little wins and go from there.
"The pressure is off us at the moment, so we'd definitely like be able to get another win on the board, we will go out there and enjoy Saturday's game and go from there."
Coolamon were surprised by the Wagga Tigers last weekend in what was a low-scoring affair, going down by four points to the seventh-placed side.
Groves said there would be minimal changes to the side heading to Coolamon.
Last time the two sides met was in round four when the Crows were handed a 70-point drubbing.
While that match was some time ago now, Groves said there was still lessons to take from that fixture.
"Coolamon play some really strong footy, they are well led and well coached," he said.
"We did learn a lot from that first match, so it's just about trying to counteract that in how we play this weekend.
"We're still aiming to improve and build, so all of that is still a big focus for us."
