Another chance to pick up book not seen in Leeton for 77 years

A book not available for 77 years made a re-appearance in Leeton recently and the chance to secure one is still on offer.
Leeton's Jim Gordon (publishing under Jim Grahame) was known in his day as "Australia's greatest living poet".
His friend Henry Lawson, who lived in Leeton with him for a time as well as walking the outback together, claimed his own poetry was a poor second to Grahame's.
The Leeton writer and poet was not widely-acclaimed like Henry Lawson.
He battled away as a fruit farmer to support his family and, while his work often appeared in publications, it was never in the bright lights.
It wasn't until another friend of Grahame's, fellow Leeton shire resident Leigh Marchant, decided that the writer needed to be recognised in his lifetime.
Marchant, an actor, farmer, director and producer, then led a community push to have this happen.
He was able to secure a literary pension for Grahame from the federal government, as well as bringing the community together to raise funds and Grahame's iconic book of poetry - Under Wide Skies.
However, up until recently that book was not been available to purchase.
A second publication has recently been printed thanks to the efforts of Leeton writer and grand daughter of Leigh Marchant, Melanie Ifield and Grahame's great granddaughter Phillipa Hollenkamp.
The pair held a stall at the recent Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton selling Under Wide Skies, which proved popular with the crowd.
So much so, that many have now been asking how they can get their hands on it.
Copies are now on the shelf and available for purchase at the Leeton Visitor Information Centre for $20.
"If people missed out and want a copy, definitely go pick one up from there," Ms Ifield said.
"There was a lot of interest (at the stall during the festival). It was amazing."
