The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Another chance to pick up book not seen in Leeton for 77 years

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 25 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A book not available for 77 years made a re-appearance in Leeton recently and the chance to secure one is still on offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.