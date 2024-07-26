'Demoralising': Leeton nurses rally for better pay, serious concerns for future

"We are the lowest paid nurses in the country, how is that fair?"
That is the question Leeton's nurses ask themselves each and every shift as they continue to work themselves to the bone to ensure lives are saved on a daily basis.
Nurses from the Leeton hospital participated in a rally on Thursday, July 25 calling for a 15 per cent increase in their pay, which they say would not only bring them in line with other states, but help retain and attract staff to town.
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Leeton branch secretary Leeanne Driscoll said the state government was failing to hear their pleas. "We are currently sitting on 2008 wages ... it's 2024 and we are still sitting back in 2008 when it comes to our pay," she said.
"That's not going to put food on your table. It's not going to keep nurses in the profession.
"It won't allow nurses to even get into the housing market.
"Many nurses are even deciding if they can afford to insure their cars, they are going back to only having the third party."
Ms Driscoll reported nursing staff from Leeton hospital were also packing up and moving interstate where they are being paid better.
"Agency staff will also dry up very quickly too ... it's a huge problem," she said.
"This certainly impacts patients. Nurses are the lifeblood of towns like Leeton.
"Nurses give up so much, why can't we have fair pay and better conditions? It's really demoralising."
The situation is so critical in Leeton that even the rally itself was impacted.
Only a handful of staff were able to quickly rush from their work inside the hospital to participate, showcasing the true dedication they have to the job, but also highlighting why the government needs to work with them in bringing more staff to towns like Leeton.
While most other professions have staff enjoying at least two consecutive days off per week, this is also a rarity for nurses and something they would like to see changed.
Leeton's nurses weren't the only ones to get behind the cause, with others from Griffith, Wagga and Albury also taking a stand last week.
Ms Driscoll said while the rally was highlighting the need for better pay, it was also about sticking up for communities like Leeton.
"It shouldn't matter where you live, you should have the same level of care," she said.
"At this point in time, I'm not sure what it will take for the government to pay attention.
"I'm not sure the association (NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association) is confident the pay rise will be given the green light.
"All we want is to be brought into line with what other states are already doing, but that's not happening here in NSW.
"It's nurses who run hospitals like Leeton, I don't know how much clearer we can be on why this pay rise is so crucial."
Residents wanting to do their part can write to Member for Murray Helen Dalton, as well as other MPs across the state to shout the message from all corners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.