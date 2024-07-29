Budding Leeton engineer plans to bring skills back to hometown

"I want to bring these skills back to Leeton".
Charles Sturt University Bathurst is where Leeton's Jhie Deaton is currently studying a Bachelor of Civil Engineering.
It is here where he is learning vital skills for a career he wants to bring right back to his home town on completion of this degree.
Mr Deaton is among three Riverina students who have recently been awarded scholarships by Transgrid under a $2 million program to help develop the next generation of engineers, address the regional skills shortage and accelerate Australia's clean energy transition.
In total 20 scholarships have been awarded this year under Transgrid's $2 million Engineering Scholarship Fund, with other recipients from locations such as Bathurst, the Central Coast, Dubbo, and Orange.
Transgrid is supporting 100 engineering students at the university's Bathurst campus between 2023 and 2029 to expand the skilled workforce across the industry as the clean energy transition accelerates.
For Mr Deaton, returning home to Leeton after finishing his studies is at the top of mind.
"After I graduate I'd definitely like to head back to my home town in Leeton," he said.
"I'd like to improve the infrastructure and just better the town.
"One of our attractions at the moment, the Roxy Theatre, has been under some construction after having a lot of problems.
"They're just redoing that up a lot. I'd like to help out and do my part. The Transgrid scholarship has definitely helped a lot.
"Living on campus, it's a decent bit of money and obviously I can't work because I want to spend as much time as I can focusing on the course."
Charles Sturt University acting director, advancement Justin Williams, thanked Transgrid for its ongoing support, which he said is providing momentum in attracting new engineers to regional NSW.
"The engineering school at Bathurst is a fairly fledgling program," he said.
"It's been around for just a handful of years and we've seen just one cohort of graduates (so) far.
"In these early years, the engineering scholarship program adds that level of gravitas and backing that a partner of Transgrid's scale really brings.
"It's also a massive boon for our emerging students from regional areas to have that kind of support as they embark on a new adventure of learning about how to create the world through engineering."
