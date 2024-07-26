Surprises and treasures the tip of the iceberg of what you might find

Being at the frontline of an op shop can make for some interesting times.
At the St Peter's Op Shop in Leeton, volunteers spend plenty of their time sorting through donations and they are often surprised at what residents are willing to part with.
Think forgotten cash, expensive clothes with tags still on them, flower boats (what even is a flower boat?), thigh-high/towering heeled boots, frog collections (huh?) and much more.
The St Peter's op shop is brimming with more than just clothes, which is exactly what shoppers will get to see when they do pop in store.
Volunteer Alma Herrmann has been with the shop for many years and said she was often surprised at the items that come through the doors.
"You never really know what people will donate," she said.
"There are a lot of unique items here.
"We've had all sorts of things come in. There's been quite some finds over the years."
Among the niche items in story include beautiful glassware, some of which may have been in a family home for years.
There's a section of items that people may have seen on TV, books that have only been read once, furniture and all kinds of knick knacks (like said frog collection) that have an will grace the shelves at the shop.
The treasures are on the shelves at any given time and, no matter a person's interests, there really is something for everyone.
Op shops are not the dingy, smelly places some people might have in their mind when they think about them.
It is also a great way to give back to the community, while also ensuring the op shop can continue its work.
"We're always looking for more volunteers," Mrs Herrmann said.
"You can spend as much time as you want.
"There's a job for everyone depending on what they are interested in."
Thursday and Friday: 10am to 2pm
Saturday: 9am to noon
Where: St Peter's Anglican Church grounds, Leeton
