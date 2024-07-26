'Huge surprise': Matt's special moment with Rotary Club of Leeton

For 21 years, Matt Rhodes has been a vital member of the Rotary Club of Leeton, often choosing to stay in the background while making things happen.
However, Mr Rhodes was recently on centre stage when the club awarded him with a prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award.
The award honours the legacy of Rotary founder Paul Harris and recognises exemplary work in community service.
And it came as quite the surprise to Mr Rhodes.
It wasn't until his family members were introduced as special guests that he realised something was up.
"I was a bit slow on the uptake," he said.
"Once the kids were introduced as special guests, it started to click.
"It was completely unexpected, but a very pleasant surprise. I'm extremely humbled by it.
"I think with most things like this you do look around and think there's probably other more deserving recipients, but nonetheless it's not something I take lightly. It's a honour."
Mr Rhodes grew up in Narrandera, spending his schooling life in both his hometown and Leeton before heading off to Canberra for university.
He began his long career with ANZ as a part- time teller in 1994, moving to Cootamundra as branch manager in 1998.
Mr Rhodes is now an agribusiness manager, a career and role he enjoys every day.
It was in 2002 that Mr Rhodes and wife Lynda moved to Leeton with young daughter Jane.
They had three more children in the following years, Lucy, Ella and Henry.
In September, 2003 Mr Rhodes joined the Rotary Club of Leeton and it has been a mainstay in his life ever since.
As well as Rotary, Mr Rhodes has been part of many sporting organisations, the Friends of Luro organisation and St Francis College board.
While Mr Rhodes may downplay his role and work with Rotary, it has been something highly-valued across those two decades, culminating with the recent award.
Mr Rhodes said being involved with an organisation like Rotary was something that meant a lot to him.
It is also something he would recommend to others in the Leeton shire community.
"You do have a real sense of community and achievement," Mr Rhodes said.
"But it's more than that too.
"It can be a lot of fun. You meet some great people and make some really good friends too.
"You're giving back to the town, but with Rotary you're also part of something bigger too (with Rotary International projects and work).
"I definitely recommend it to others, no matter how old they are.
"The more people, diversity, backgrounds, the better. Rotary is a big supporter of a lot of different programs and projects."
Mr Rhodes thanked the club, as well as his family for their continued support.
