Leeton-Whitton handed thumping at the hands of Coolamon

It was a thumping the Leeton-Whitton Crows had been trying to avoid on Saturday afternoon, but the Coolamon Hoppers had other ideas.
After heading to Kindra Park with the hopes of putting pressure on Hoppers, Leeton-Whitton were emphatically defeated 22.11 (143) to 2.8 (20).
The Crows inaccuracy in front of goal also proved costly during the match, with just two majors on the day to Jake Norman and Taj Doyle.
Eight behinds could have improved their score, but it wasn't too be.
Leeton-Whitton now has just two games remaining this season, with the bye this weekend before they host Collingullie in their last home game of 2024 in round 17.
Their final game in round 18 will have them on the road against Wagga.
Full-time
Coolamon 10.0 11.2 16.8 22.11 (143) d Leeton Whitton 1.1 2.4 2.5 2.8 (20)
GOALS: Coolamon: J.Redfern 5, J.Rudd 3, N.Buchanan 3, A.Macauley 3, B.Glyde 2, L.Higman 1, J.Maddox 1, J.Robinson 1, C.Mckelvie 1, M.Dryden 1, T.Coenen 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Norman 1, T.Doyle 1
BEST: Coolamon: J.Rudd, C.Mattingly, A.Macauley, J.Robinson, A.Ledson, B.Glyde; Leeton Whitton: T.Meline, C.McAdam, A.Crelley, M.Axtill, J.Ryan, J.Norman
