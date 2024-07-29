Leeton squash teams closing in on winter titles

The Leeton Soldiers Club winter squash competition has reached the halfway mark.
Monday's competition is extremely close with Fever in top spot, 10 points ahead of second. Only two points separates second to fifth placed teams.
Fever had a 2-1 win against Firebirds with victories to Jack Miller and Taylor Moore but Col Thompson lost to Brian O'Leary.
Swifts secured a 2-1 victory over Mavericks with Carol Davidson overcoming a slow start and losing the first two games, but fighting back to win 5-15, 6-15, 15-9, 19-17, 15-11. Anthony Iannelli defeated Kathryn Bechaz 3-1.
Charmaine Lee beat Oliver Bruno to get one back for Mavericks.
Thunderbirds crushed the Vixens 3-0 with wins to Finley Sales and Jack Rawle. Little separated David Cross and Zac Fairweather in a tough, five-game contest.
Fairweather won the first two games. but Cross managed to claim the next three games to win 8-15, 11-15, 15-13, 15-12, 15-13.
Giants have a commanding lead in Tuesday's competition and they continued on their winning way, downing Cats 2-1 with victories to Macauley Harrison and Sean Ryan.
Cats winner was Chris Tolland, who outplayed Naomi Rawle.
Second-placed Suns had a 2-1 victory over third-placed Swans with wins to Maanu Alexander and Isabel Thompson.
In a very close match Callum Ryan had a 3-2 win over Maanu Alexander, who played left handed 13-15, 15-13, 16-18, 17-15, 15-13.
Bulldogs downed Bombers 2-1, with Will Nardi outlasting Adrian Sheldrick to win 3-2 and Miranda Tait beating Adele Thompson, but Jacob Harrison lost 1-3 to Brad Woolner.
Knights maintained first place in Wednesday's competition with a 3-1 win against second-placed Eels winning two of their matches in five games.
In the match-of-the-week Trinity Patten-Taylor edged out Aimon Doyle in a tough, five-game contest 15-13, 13-15, 15-11, 9-15, 15-12.
Maanu Alexander was on court again this time winning 3-2 against Gary Thompson 18-16, 15-17, 20-18, 17-19, 15-13.
Rose Looby defeated Taylah Curry but Naomi Rawle lost to Chevaughn Moore.
Dolphins and Dragons finished on two matches each with Dolphins winning on games 9-6. Comfortable victories to Angelo Fiumara and Xavier Stanton secured victory for Dolphins.
Dragons winners were Alec Tait who finished well to win 3-2 against Brendon Looby 17-15, 10-15, 14-16, 18-16, 15-7 and Joanne Peacock won 3-1 over Charmaine Lee.
Roosters downed Rabbitohs by eight games to six after both teams won two matches. Roosters victors were Paul Payne and Bear Wynn.
Rabbitohs winners were Lizette Taylor and Nicole Onwuekwe who had 3-1 victories over Isabel Thompson and Ian Peacock respectively.
