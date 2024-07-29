The Irrigator
'Out of control' Phantoms game called off early as cards fly

By Courtney Rees
Updated July 29 2024 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
Waratahs will head into the Southern Inland finals off only half a game after their dramatic clash with Leeton was called off early.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

