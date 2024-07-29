'Out of control' Phantoms game called off early as cards fly

Waratahs will head into the Southern Inland finals off only half a game after their dramatic clash with Leeton was called off early.
Trailing 38-0, the Phantoms had two players red carded, and had another still off the field following a yellow card, when both teams and the referees agreed it would be best for the game to finish at half-time.
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was pleased to get through the dramatic first half unscathed ahead of their major semi-final clash with Wagga City.
"It's clear Leeton have gone through some tough times this season and I think the pressure of that got the better of them and their discipline let them down a bit," McCarthy said.
"I think Warwick Strong did as good a job as referee of the game as he could but nothing he did was going to change the behaviours of Leeton and I think it was a pragmatic decision to end the game at half-time.
"All that would have happened if we had gone back on after half-time was people would have been hurt and more red cards would have been given out.
"I think in the interest of pragmatism it was the right decision."
It's the third time a Phantoms game has been called off early this season, including their loss to Ag College last week.
Southern Inland president Warwick Grant admitted the game was totally out of control.
"It looked like it was only going to be a downward spiral so it was decided for the safety and betterment of everybody it was the best thing to do," Grant said.
The red cards will result in a trip to the judiciary, however Grant doesn't expect any further penalties to come.
"It was disappointing from our point of view that their season should end up like that, and it was probably disappointing for Leeton, but I don't see any further action being taken," he said.
Leeton finished their return to first grade in sixth place, however they are set to play finals in second grade.
They finished second on the ladder but with most of their players required to play both grades to fill their commitments will need dispensation requests to go their way this week to be able to field a side.
Those decisions will be left to the three other clubs in the top four, Wagga City, Reddies and Tumut.
However if Leeton doesn't receive dispensation for enough players the board may be forced to step in.
"I guess if they don't give dispensation to enough players for Leeton to go ahead the board will have to decide on whether the next best team moves up into finals or not," Grant said.
"It's a situation we've never been faced with before."
