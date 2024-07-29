Leeton Greens put on a blistering second-half to run riot over Panthers

A blistering second-half from the Leeton Greens had them run over the top of the Griffith Black and Whites, 30-18.
In what was an important result for the home side on Sunday afternoon, Leeton were on the board early, with Billy Dickinson scoring within the first 40 seconds of the match.
This gave the Greens early momentum thanks to the 4-0 lead, but the rest of the first-half ended up belonging to the Panthers.
Both sides had plenty of the ball, but Leeton made several errors, resulting in turnovers and the Black and Whites were able to score twice through Mosese Naliva and Paula Naidike.
At half-time the score was 10-4 in favour of the Panthers as Leeton headed into the shed with much to think about.
Leeton Greens co-coach Mick Thomas said he put the challenge out there to his players when addressing them during the main break and they responded.
"At half-time we spoke about where we had gone wrong ... we weren't going forward, our pressure wasn't great and we had to do that in the second-half to really break their backs," he said.
And break their backs they did.
Leeton had a blistering second stanza, with Dickinson on the board again with two more tries to finish the day with three.
Kaijen Johnson returned from injury to cross the line, with co-coach Shannon Bradbrook and Jesse Watson also chipping in with one each.
Thomas said Dickinson was a standout for the Greens and he was pleased the side stood up when it counted to get the points.
The move sees the Greens move into fourth on the first grade Group 20 ladder as they steadily start to build their premiership defence once again.
"Maturity is starting to show through for us now, which is great," Thomas said.
"As soon as we had that chat at half-time, the boys responded.
"Billy was a standout.
"Blake Macdonald had traffic around him all day and he held his own, so he was good for us too."
The Greens will now have the week off with the competition having a general bye, but Thomas said the work would continue in the interim as they prepare for Yenda in round 17.
