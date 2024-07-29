Frustration rears its head as Leeton United go down in game that got away

Disappointment was the emotion sitting front and centre for Leeton United when they went down 2-1 to Lake Albert on Saturday afternoon.
With the match moved to the 3pm timeslot and at a different venue at the Duke of Kent Ovals thanks to wet weather in the lead up, the match was billed as one to keep an eye on for the round.
Both teams were gunning for the points after they were forced to share the spoils during their earlier match this season, which ended in a 2-all draw.
Cards were flying throughout the match, with Leeton United players on the back end of many calls.
Poor discipline let United down on the afternoon, with co-coach Rhys Jones labelling their first-half as "not great".
"Certain things happened and we just didn't deal with it well," he said.
"There's definitely positives and also negatives to take away from it.
"The first 15 to 20 minutes of the game was probably the worst I have seen us play this season.
"I think everyone was just getting a bit frustrated and it did impact how we played.
United were missing key players Matt Arnold and Stuey Smeeth, with Jones saying Isaac Amato and Liam McLaughlin were among the best for the team on the day.
Jones said there were patches of good play, but said the team would now look to improve and seek a much-needed win this weekend when they face Wagga United at home at Leeton No. 1 Oval on Saturday, August 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.