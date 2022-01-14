news, local-news,

LOOKING for something to flick through that's not related to COVID? With the news cycle still focused on the pandemic, our Flashback Friday gallery is here to give you a short reprieve. This week we look back at some of the pages from the month of September in 2013. At this time there plenty of sporting action, including clubs like the Phantoms holding their annual presentation events. Students at Leeton Preschool had a special guest visitor from the Leeton police, while other students at schools from throughout the shire were excelling in a variety of different areas. What else was making news at this time in The Irrigator? Click through the gallery to find out. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/1c3e9c66-56de-4c97-8a85-22c874328295.jpg/r9_0_4021_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg