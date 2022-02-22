news, local-news,

LEETON Shire Council will hold its first ordinary meeting of the year tomorrow night (February 23). It will be just the second time the new council has met following the December 4 local government elections, but it will be a larger meeting than the first which was held just before Christmas. There's plenty on the agenda for the meeting, which will also include a special presentation from William and Annmaree Ingram of an artwork that was created on Australia Day. This will now be displayed in the foyer of council's administration building. The meeting will feature a number of housekeeping matters as a result of the new council that is now sitting. This will include the assigning of portfolios to each councillor. These are set to be: There will also be the delegations of authority to the mayor and general manager and finalising council representation on committees (internal and external). Council meeting dates from March this year until March 2023 will also be locked in. IN OTHER NEWS: One of the bigger items on the agenda will be the seeking of council's approval for the expansion of the Leeton Early Learning Centre. The following is the recommendation that is being put forward to council that it: Also up for discussion will be the items council wishes to submit to the 2022 National General Assembly of Local Government. At this stage, these will focus on health and financial assistance grants, specifically: 1. Improve health access and outcomes in rural, regional and remote Australia: This National General Assembly calls on the Australian Government to partner with state and territory governments to drive improvements in health access and outcomes in rural, regional and remote Australia, including exploring innovative models of care and more flexible allocation of funding. 2. Restore Financial Assistance Grants: This National General Assembly calls on the Australian Government to restore Local Government Financial Assistance Grants to a level equal to at least 1 per cent of Commonwealth taxation revenue . remove the requirement to allocate 30 per cent of the general purpose component of Financial Assistance Grants on the basis of population increases/decreases.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/6f66ccb1-4d09-4b1f-a823-a8be24630a28.jpg/r4_0_1195_673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg