The Irrigator and the schools of Leeton shire and Barellan would like introduce you to the student leaders of 2022. These young students have shown great maturity in accepting their positions of leadership, hoping to build on the confidence their peers have shown in them to lead their schools through the year. At the other end of the scale, there is also a swathe of smiling, younger faces eager to start their first year of big school. Hundreds of children have taken their first steps into primary school learning, commencing kindergarten in 2022. All these bright and brilliant young things have been featured in the 2022 edition of the annual Kinders & Captains special publication.

