news, local-news,

IT IS no secret teenagers in today's modern world are faced with all kinds of explicit content online, which can then impact on their actions and relationships in the "real world". In a bid to educate both these young people, their parents and the wider community, St Francis College is bringing in those who are experts in the field. Melinda Tankard Reist and Daniel Principe from Collective Shout will lead a free community forum at the school's library on March 22 from 6pm for a 6.30pm start. This forum is for community members across the shire - they don't need to have a student attending the college or any ties to the school. The idea will be to equip parents with knowledge and tips on how to navigate sexualisation among young people and how they can assist them in having respectful relationships on all levels. IN OTHER NEWS: This will then be followed by a day of information sessions with students at the school. Female students will spend time listening to and learning from Ms Tankard Reist, while males will do the same with Mr Principe. They will then come together for a joint session. "I think it's important the kids learn how to navigate and negotiate a much more sexualised world in a positive, respectful and helpful way," college counsellor Peter McPhee said. "Melinda's message is we want to build respectful boundaries, but also that their values and morals are in place too. "We don't want to see young people viewing the opposite sex as commodities." College assistant principal Tonetta Iannelli agreed, saying she was confident the workshops with the students and the community forum would have a positive impact. "I know this is something parents can struggle with ... we all want to be raising good kids," she said. "In today's world with the internet and social media, there's just so much out there at the fingertips of our young people. "We want to provide a way where we can all work together to ensure we are raising young people who will move forward in life with respect for each other." RSVP to the community session by contacting the college on 6953 3622 or office@sfcww.catholic.edu.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5f592a10-5d85-4eca-84b2-d23935698f27.JPG/r0_170_4032_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg