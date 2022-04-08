classifieds,

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 4 Eight acres of land so close to town is absolutely unique. But further to this, the shape of the block also lends itself to the possibility of subdivision in the future (STCA). "In the meantime, we can picture our new owners running horses or riding motorbikes on this stunning parcel of land," selling agent Luke Santolin said. The home itself is perfect for families and offers a very modern floorplan. "Oversized in all the right areas, you will love the large bedrooms and two-living zones including an open-plan lounge and dining space," Luke said. The gorgeous kitchen has been updated and looks directly out to the land taking in great views. A brilliant extension to the roofline encompasses a four-car carport and wraps around the home creating an amazing alfresco entertainment area. The original shedding has been extended and upgraded creating an impressive space. It's no longer the average shed, the size and layout offers a variety of zones with a concrete floor, power and even a pizza oven. "Overall this property offers a unique opportunity and with so many incredible features we are sure our new buyers will be very happy for many years to come," Luke said. "Petersham Road is synonymous with lifestyle properties and it's easy to see why. "Positioned right on the edge of town it offers rural-type living while still being so close to everything."

