AFTER a long summer, Leeton's largest social sporting competition has come to a close. The twilight golf day of finals were held recently, with teams playing in semi-finals and then the grand final in the one day. It was a big season for twilight golfers, but there could only be one winner in each division. They were: Division one: Whymees d Par then Bar 176 - 178. Division two: Superwash Mates d Munchausens 187 - 195. Division three: Bald Eagles d Murrami Magic 185 - 189. Division four: Tin Shed Rattlers def Whens Smoko 179 - 182. Other awards were also handed out on the day. These included: Player of the year: Dan McKenzie (LUFC Drop Bears). Most rounds Played: Rod Tait with 52 rounds (Superwash Mates). Best first year player: Stu McVittie (Bradmans). Total round for the season: 4882.

