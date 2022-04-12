The 2021-22 twilight golf season has come to a close
AFTER a long summer, Leeton's largest social sporting competition has come to a close.
The twilight golf day of finals were held recently, with teams playing in semi-finals and then the grand final in the one day.
It was a big season for twilight golfers, but there could only be one winner in each division.
They were:
Division one: Whymees d Par then Bar 176 - 178.
Division two: Superwash Mates d Munchausens 187 - 195.
Division three: Bald Eagles d Murrami Magic 185 - 189.
Division four: Tin Shed Rattlers def Whens Smoko 179 - 182.
Other awards were also handed out on the day.
These included:
Player of the year: Dan McKenzie (LUFC Drop Bears).
Most rounds Played: Rod Tait with 52 rounds (Superwash Mates).
Best first year player: Stu McVittie (Bradmans).
Total round for the season: 4882.
