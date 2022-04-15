classifieds,

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1 This newly-renovated home is charming, modern and sure to appeal to a wide range of eager house-hunters. Surrounded by manicured gardens and lush lawn, all set within an enviable Town Circle location, this home is ready for you to simply move in, unpack and relax. A beautiful, brand-new kitchen boasts sweeping benchtops, quality finishes and ample storage with an open design ideal for entertaining. From here, you can move into the light-filled dining and living room. Accommodation includes three bedrooms, all with built-in robes, as well as an ensuite to the main bedroom and a renovated main bathroom that services the guest bedrooms. Fresh paint and reverse cycle air-conditioning add to the modern appeal while outside, there's a sunny patio and a carport. The low-maintenance yard is definitely a plus, while a potential weekly rent of $400 to $440 per week is another exciting element for potential investors. "You'll absolutely love the convenience of a Kooba Street location," selling agent Luke Santolin said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/689928a2-f0eb-4692-9735-cdf1291117b9.jpg/r0_52_1024_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg