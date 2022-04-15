Fully renovated, simply move in and enjoy
House of the week
BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
- 1B Kooba Street Leeton
- PRICE GUIDE: $455,000
- AGENCY: Leeton Real Estate
- CONTACT: Luke Santolin, 0417 024 373
- INSPECT: By appointment
This newly-renovated home is charming, modern and sure to appeal to a wide range of eager house-hunters.
Surrounded by manicured gardens and lush lawn, all set within an enviable Town Circle location, this home is ready for you to simply move in, unpack and relax.
A beautiful, brand-new kitchen boasts sweeping benchtops, quality finishes and ample storage with an open design ideal for entertaining. From here, you can move into the light-filled dining and living room.
Accommodation includes three bedrooms, all with built-in robes, as well as an ensuite to the main bedroom and a renovated main bathroom that services the guest bedrooms.
MORE GALLERIES
Fresh paint and reverse cycle air-conditioning add to the modern appeal while outside, there's a sunny patio and a carport.
The low-maintenance yard is definitely a plus, while a potential weekly rent of $400 to $440 per week is another exciting element for potential investors.
"You'll absolutely love the convenience of a Kooba Street location," selling agent Luke Santolin said.
Comments
Discuss "Renovated and ready to move in"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.