The Lions Club of Leeton is one of many Lions Clubs in Australia that is promoting the Emergency Medical Information Book (EMIB) which contains the vital information needed to save your life during medical emergency. On numerous occasions when Paramedics are called to a medical situation the distraught family members are unable to give correct details of the patient's condition or the medication that the patient is on. The paramedics have to collect all the patient's medication and try to obtain a medical history and take it to the hospital with the patient. This little Emergency Medical Information Booklet - contains all the information and medical records which is needed if or when an ambulance is called and you are needed to be transported to a hospital. This small book contains patient contacts, service or carer provider information, medications and any medical conditions a paramedic is able to treat and ready a patient for transport to a hospital. All people, adults and children who take medications or have a medical condition should have an EMIB, especially elderly people living on their own. Each book has a clear plastic sleeve with strip magnets and is placed on a fridge door once it has been filled out by the owner together with their doctor. These Emergency Medical Information books can be found at Leeton Discount Pharmacy, Amcal Pharmacy, Broso Farmland Supplies, Beyond Bank and Leeton Steel. Cost of the EMIB is a gold coin donation.

