Following on from all the excitement of recruiting a Community Grant Support Coordinator, Leeton Connect Inc's next steps are to consult with the Leeton Shire Not-for-Profit (NFP) community and determine what their needs and wishes are regarding grant funding. As part of this consultation process Leeton Connect will be hosting a Free Grant Consultation Breakfast on Thursday April 28 at the Leeton Visitors Centre. Leeton Connect Inc would like to invite all the NFP community of Leeton Shire to a free breakfast on Thursday 28 April, 7.30am at Leeton Visitors Information Centre The purpose of this event is to introduce Ken Dachi, Community Grant Support Coordinator to our NFP community. This will give Ken the opportunity to consult with the attendees on the grant needs and wants of their NFP organisation. Each organisation in attendance will get a one-on-one session with Ken during the event. Registrations are required by April 20, 2022. Visit leetonconnect.link/GrantBreakfastRegistration22. Note that there are some project specific questions you need to answer with your registration. If you are unable to make the breakfast, please contact Ken to arrange your one-on-one consultation at another time. Phone 0448 045 088 or email kend@leeton.nsw.gov.au. Hope you can make it and let's stay connected! We at Leeton Connect are very much looking forward to building strong working relationships to empower and build capacity of the NFP community in Leeton Shire. Together we are One!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/7a21b13f-db2a-4d58-af46-b38051ccaeb9.jpg/r0_102_904_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg