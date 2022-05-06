news, local-news,

Most people when the think 'respite' they think of families or carers taking time away from daily routines. Taking care of a loved one is an honour and responsibility that forms a strong connection and family bond. However, throughout the care journey, it's important that a break is had by everyone to allow an opportunity to recharge but, to know that your loved one is being looked after. What people don't think of when it come to respite is that it's also in place for people living with a disability to get away from their ordinary day to day lives, relax and simply just have a break and of course new adventures too. Because, everyone deserves the opportunity to have a holiday and more importantly have a holiday without their primary carers, simply to live and ordinary life. Respite care not only includes accommodation, but it also involves support and exposure to new activities too and of course meet new people and have a lot of fun along the way. In Leeton My Plan Connect have our beautiful home away from home, but we also organise holidays and little getaways too. This week alone we have participants and their support workers heading to Sydney, Dubbo, Wodonga and Canberra. All of these places would not have been possible without the assistance of amazing support workers and the funding from the NDIS. If you or your loved one would like to know more about the NDIS, please don't hesitate to drop into the My Plan Connect Hub located in the Noel Hogan building.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/eea0cc3c-8656-452a-a246-53491f96254b.jpg/r0_246_2000_1376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg