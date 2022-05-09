The Irrigator

Leeton Family and Local History Society column, part two of looking at the shire's Welsh history

By Tony Reneker
May 9 2022 - 4:00am
Unknown Welsh Patagonian children on their farm in the Colando District. Photo: Dorothy Eurell collection

IN THE last column, we read about the Welsh Patagonians who migrated to our shire over 100 years ago to the district known as Colando.

