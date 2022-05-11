The Irrigator

Leeton's Carmel Dawe has been blown away by support shown by the community as part of fundraising efforts

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL MOMENTS: Carmel Dawe (far right) with her parents and children. Photo: Chris Dawe

FIERCE, determined and a loyal friend are three of the ways Carmel Dawe is described as by her close mate Flip Nolen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.