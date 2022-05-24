A MAN already banned from being behind the wheel of a vehicle for the next 39 years has allegedly been caught drink driving in Leeton.
Just after 11pm on Saturday, May 21 police stopped a Holden sedan in Yanco Avenue allegedly being driven by the 55-year-old man.
A roadside breath test was conducted with the driver returning a positive result.
Further checks on the man's licence showed his was disqualified until 2061.
He was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where a further breath analysis revealed an alleged positive reading of 0.127.
The male was issued with a court attendance notice for driving while disqualified and drive with a mid range PCA.
In a separate matter on Friday, May 20, police stopped a Ford ute on Wamoon Avenue for a roadside breath test, with the 26-year-old driver also returning an alleged positive reading.
He was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where a further analysis provided a positive reading of 0.140.
The man was given a court attendance notice and his licence suspended.
