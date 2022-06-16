BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Be welcomed into this home by the private garden leading you to the double garage and front entrance. As you step inside you'll notice the comfortable-family feel.
This home features two separate living areas, one at the front of the home and the other is the heart of the home and has an open plan concept with the kitchen, dining, and outdoor barbecue area.
The four bedrooms are all of the good sizes and offer built-in robes while the main bedroom features a walk-in-robe and ensuite.
This home is kept comfortable year-round via gas heating, under-floor heating, and ducted cooling.
Externally there is plenty of yard space with the home positions well on the allotment.
There's a large workshop-style shed with roller-door access and separate carport all accessed via the rear of the property.
The enclosed barbecue area offers easy access into the main living area of the home and access to the rear yard.
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home offers a sense of comfort and privacy.
