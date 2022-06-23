BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Advertisement
'Little Plains' has a lot to offer to a family trying to upsize, a couple searching for a home and property for horses, or a retiree looking to downsize from the farm.
The big, open plan kitchen and dining space has an inbuilt wall oven and dishwasher, with views of the outdoor entertaining space.
This space opens to the adjoining dining room or extra living room with access to the undercover entertaining area, which also offers a large storage room.
The kitchen boasts another fireplace alongside a split system air conditioner.
The large family living room is ideal for entertaining or bringing the whole family together to watch a movie beside the integrated fireplace.
The main bedroom connects off the family living room, and contains a massive bedroom with ensuite, walk-through robe and an additional baby room or office.
The home has three other large bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes.
The main bathroom is close to the bedrooms offering easy access. Outside, the home offers a sheltered outdoor entertaining area with beautiful views of the property.
The home also offers three lockup garages with roller door access.
This well-maintained home is at one end of the property, sitting on three titles and zoned under RU5 so suitable for subdividing or future developments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.