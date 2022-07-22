BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 0
It's not hard to hear the chant of 'location, location, location' when looking at this centrally-positioned home in Leeton.
Despite being within walking distance to all the major CBD services, there is no compromise on space.
This large three bedroom home located on Yanco Avenue is complemented with a fully self-contained two bedroom unit.
The property is an easy stroll away from the Leeton CBD, offering access to the local cafes, schools, the Soldiers Club, golf course, sporting complex, and aquatic centre.
With home and unit combined, the property boasts five bedrooms, two living areas, two bathrooms, two kitchens, and ample parking for up to eight cars at the back of the property.
Selling agency QPL Rural Real Estate said this home would be the perfect patch for a young or extended family.
Either that, or it presents a great investment opportunity, with its ability to attract two income steams.
The rent appraisal conducted estimates a total of $600 per week could be gleaned in the current Leeton market.
"Whatever your needs are, this place ticks the box!" QPL said.
"And when location is everything, they don't get much better."
