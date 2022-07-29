BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 4
Sit and watch the world go by with this slice of country living, smack bang in the middle of two towns.
This one acre block on the Irrigation Way is just 18 kilometers from both Leeton and Narrandera.
It offers the perfect escape for a family, couple or first home buyer looking for a private lifestyle close to town.
This fenced off property is surrounded by Australian Walnuts and with an enclosed verandah out the front, owners can bask in sunlight and watch the world go by.
The kitchen is tidy and has a freestanding stove and inbuilt pantry. The large living area is carpeted and has a fireplace to keep warm.
The home has three reasonably-sized bedrooms, with one bedroom featuring freshly laid carpet.
The bathroom contains a walk-in shower, modern vanity and additional storage. A separate toilet is next to the bathroom, and another is outside near the laundry.
There is an enclosed, cemented, outdoor space out the back suited for entertaining.
The workshop close to the home also boasts a fireplace, and even more shedding at the back of the property is ideal for trailers and cars.
"This property offers the perfect opportunity to add your own personal touches," QPL selling agents said.
