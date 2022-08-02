The Irrigator

Education Week 2022: Leeton public schools celebrate 'creating futures - changing lives'

August 2 2022 - 4:00am
EDUCATION WEEK: Gralee School, Leeton High, Leeton Public, Parkview, Wamoon Public, Whitton Murrami and Yanco Public Schools are all celebrating.

A good education can change a life and help students create their own future, and that's a call for celebration.

Local News

