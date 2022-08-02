A good education can change a life and help students create their own future, and that's a call for celebration.
The aim is to highlight the achievements of their schools, students, and education system with the theme 'creating futures - education changes lives'.
Public schools continue to celebrate the journey their students and learners embark on, focusing on how they are creating a future for their students, staff and families.
From the first days in childcare to post-school pathways, the public education system aims to prepare young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.
Gralee School, Leeton High, Leeton Public, Parkview, Wamoon Public, Whitton Murrami and Yanco Public Schools are all celebrating.
