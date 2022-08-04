BEDS 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
This tidy unit is ideal for those looking to secure a quiet corner of Leeton, a prime investment opportunity or quiet living space.
Located on the junction between Boree and Coolibah Streets, this home is just 700 metres from the main street.
Being so centrally located means it's just a walk of mere minutes away from cafes, restaurants, shops, gyms, schools, medical facilities, and all of the services the city centre provides.
The unit is one of just two three-bedroom units nestled in a complex of eight.
It has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a separate toilet, and a generous living space.
The kitchen boasts a gas cooktop and electric oven.
There is reverse cycle heating and cooling throughout the home.
A single lock-up garage provides a secure place for a car.
Double-brick throughout, the unit offers a prime investment opportunity.
In the current market in Leeton, the appraisal states the property is likely to attract up to $280 to 300 per week in rental income.
The property is available to purchase by online auction, open to all buyers.
