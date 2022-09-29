The Irrigator

Amato Real Estate celebrates 100 years in business

By Elizabeth Habermann
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:19am, first published September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Established in 1922 as Allen & Wright, the business underwent five name changes before becoming Amato Real Estate in 1990 when Joe Amato purchased the business. His brother Gino owns it today. Picture supplied

For the past 32 years it's been known as Amato Real Estate, but that's just a blip on the radar to the business which has been running for 100 years.

