For the past 32 years it's been known as Amato Real Estate, but that's just a blip on the radar to the business which has been running for 100 years.
In 1922 the business was established as Allen & Wright. In 1928 the name changed to Thomas E Wright before being named Wright Dunn & Company in 1958.
A slight adjustment was made to the name in 1971 changing to Wright Dunn & Company Pty Ltd before changing to Tarlington Real Estate in 1983. In 1988 it was named Tarlington & Knight Pty Ltd before finally becoming Amato Real Estate in 1990.
"Longevity is a wonderful thing and that's what we have," Amato Real Estate owner Gino Amato said.
Everyone who has owned this business should be proud that it's still going after 100 years- Amato Real Estate owner Gino Amato
"Everyone who has owned this business should be proud that it's still going after 100 years."
It was 1992 when Gino first started in the business working under his big brother, Joe, who purchased the business in 1990.
Gino started in the real estate industry almost by chance, after working in banking for five years Joe asked for his help as the business was booming.
"My brother was flat out and needed a property manager because sales and property management were both growing so fast," Gino said.
He didn't jump straight in, rather opting to take a 12-month break from banking to ensure the job suited him and he could work alongside his brother.
Before a year was up Gino knew it was the job for him and working for his brother proved to be no problem with Joe a mentor to this day.
"Apart from my wife, Joe is the first person I go to bounce ideas off," Gino said.
"Looking back, I am so glad I had the opportunity, it has turned into a wonderful career."
It was 2005 when Gino took over the business and Joe semi-retired.
The first six months proved to be the hardest but Joe was close by to offer advice when needed.
"I was sitting in the main chair and I thought, what do I do? I decided it was best to just keep it simple stupid. Don't try to fix things that aren't broken, just add to it and that's what I've done for 17 years," Gino said.
The first major change was going independent within one year of taking over. More recently, the logo was updated to "refresh and move forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.