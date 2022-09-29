The Irrigator

Real estate passion still going strong for Gino Amato after 30 years in the industry

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:16am, first published September 29 2022 - 10:30pm
Amato Real Estate Gino Amato is proud to have been part of many real estate firsts in the Leeton region during his 30 years working in the industry. Picture by Vincent Dwyer

Gino Amato has been part of many real estate firsts in the Leeton region since joining the industry in 1992. His business, Amato Real Estate, sold the land the Leeton Plaza sits on today which is the first plaza and drive-through in Leeton.

