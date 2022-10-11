A VERITABLE feast of good food, music and entertainment awaits attendees of this year's Leeton Chill and Grill festival.
The countdown to the event is on, with just days remaining until Chill and Grill returns to Leeton on Saturday, October 22 in Mountford Park.
A large array of stallholders providing delicious food options will be set up, along with a choice of beverages for all ages, while entertainment is set to be a huge feature on the Mountford Park stage.
Good Daze, Jiakomo Thief (returning for one night only) and headline act Jack Gray will be providing tunes throughout the event, which runs from 3pm to 9.30pm.
Entry is free and tickets can be secured online at Humanitix.
With Chill and Grill fast approaching, The Irrigator has put together a gallery of images from the event in years gone by.
It has been some time since it went ahead in its proper format thanks to weather interruptions and then the COVID-19 pandemic.
