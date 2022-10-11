The Irrigator
What's on

Looking back at Leeton's Chill and Grill event from over the years

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated October 11 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aimee Spowart and Teagan Townsend enjoy Chill and Grill in 2018.

A VERITABLE feast of good food, music and entertainment awaits attendees of this year's Leeton Chill and Grill festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.