MASON Dryburgh has taken out Leeton-Whitton's top player of the year award at the club's recent presentation night.
After a tough season, the Crows held their presentation night on October 21, with Dryburgh taking home the best and fairest honour for first grade.
Football award winners
First grade
Reserve grade
Under 17s
Special Awards
A report on the Leeton-Whitton Crows netball winners will appear in an upcoming edition of The Irrigator.
