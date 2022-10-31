The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton held its annual presentation night on October 21, with Mason Dryburgh taking out the best and fairest first grade honour

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 31 2022 - 4:00am
Some of Leeton-Whitton's award winners from their recent presentation evening. Pictures supplied

MASON Dryburgh has taken out Leeton-Whitton's top player of the year award at the club's recent presentation night.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

