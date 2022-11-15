The Irrigator

Leeton shire pauses to reflect for 2022 Remembrance Day

By The Irrigator
November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton pays respects during Remembrance Day service

A dedicated crowd of residents braved the gloomy skies above Leeton on Friday to mark Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.