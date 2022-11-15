Leeton pays respects during Remembrance Day service

A dedicated crowd of residents braved the gloomy skies above Leeton on Friday to mark Remembrance Day.
Origins of the day date back to the end of the First World War, which was originally known as Armistice Day, however has since come to commemorate all conflicts Australia has been involved in.
The day now marks the supreme sacrifice of those who have died following the end of the peace which the First World War was expected to bring.
On Friday, representatives of the Leeton community paid their respects to those who had served their name in all armed conflicts.
A minute's silence was held as those residents gathered reflected on the sacrifice made by thousands of service men and women.
Members of Leeton's RSL sub-branch and its auxiliary laid wreaths, as well as Leeton Shire Council, schools and other community organisations.
Around 103,000 Australians have lost their lives in armed conflict or through peacekeeping operations around the world.
