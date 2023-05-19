SOME wholesome family time was enjoyed by one and all at a Leeton aged care home to mark a special date recently.
The RFBI Leeton Masonic Village hosted an event on May 15 to mark International Family Day and it was the first time in a long time where everyone could join together as a big group at the aged care facility.
The COVID pandemic and its associated rules and restrictions put a halt to many events, visits, special occasions and more at the village, but not anymore.
It was with this in mind that RFBI Leeton Masonic Village general manager Sarah Rowlands and her staff decided it was time to do something special.
So, with May 15 marking International Family Day there was no better time to invite everyone back in for a fun-filled day.
There was everything from music, dancing and singing with Jake Speer, morning and afternoon tea and a barbecue lunch to a special welcome to country from Elijah Ingram, plenty of chats, hugs and smiles with family members and friends and just good old-fashioned fun in the sun.
Ms Rowlands said having families come together on such a special day warmed the hearts of all involved.
"We chose this day because COVID has been going on for so many years now and it's robbed everyone of that family time, especially in aged care," she said.
"Now that we are better placed to have visitors back again and not as restricted, we wanted to do something that would bring everyone together.
"Everyone has missed out on so much, so it's been great to welcome everyone back and just see our residents happy and smiling with their loved ones."
Mrs Rowlands was hopeful the event would encourage family members to drop more by often so long as they aren't sick.
She said the benefit residents gained by having a loved one visit was more than people realised.
"Now things are more 'back to normal', we definitely hope to do more events and activities like this in the future," Ms Rowlands said.
