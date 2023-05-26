FIRE safety with a dash of fun thrown in for good measure was the aim of a recent event in Leeton.
The town's Fire and Rescue NSW brigade threw open its doors in Chelmsford Place, welcoming one and all to learn more about what they do, discover safety tips and much more.
Fire trucks were rolled out for everyone to explore, but one of the ideas behind the day was to show the community how the brigade does more than just fight fires.
There were activities for all ages and home kitchen fire simulator demonstrations throughout the day showed what to do in the event of an oil or fat fire in the kitchen.
Prospective firefighters in the making were also able to have the chance at putting out a mock house fire and showbags with activities and information for parents were handed out too.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We had firefighters on hand to answer any home fire safety questions people had and it was also an opportunity to promote our home safety visits program, especially coming into winter now, which we had a lot of interest in," Leeton Fire and Rescue's Kirk Walker said.
"Across the state about 20 people die each year from fires that could have been prevented. Almost all of these fatalities occur in people's homes.
The home safety visit program is a free initiative where we will come to your premises at a suitable time and check you have smoke alarms installed, that they are working, are in good condition and installed in suitable areas of the home.
"In the event you don't have smoke alarms, or you do, but they are not working or past their service life, we will install new long life battery powered alarms or replace existing batteries all at no cost.
"We can also answer any questions people may have and provide safety information on common causes of fires in the home and what you can do to reduce the risk of a fire occurring in your home."
Leeton Fire and Rescue wants to be sure every household has a working smoke alarm and hopes to continue to educate residents about the simple steps which can be taken to prevent the likelihood of a fire occurring in the home.
It is also just as important for residents to be prepared and know what to do should a fire occur, as well as having a fire escape plan for their property.
Anyone unsure about the condition of their smoke alarm or if you don't have a working smoke alarm, book a home safety visit with Leeton Fire and Rescue online at www.fire.nsw.gov.au/visits.
For those interested in becoming a firefighter in Leeton or want to know more about what is involved, visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/oncall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.