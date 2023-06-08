Magazine: MIA Farming 2023

Welcome to the 2023 edition of MIA Farming.
This special publication is a helpful and informative resource for farmers, their friends and family living in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area.
Our magazine provides valuable news, inspiring stories, and practical advice to support and uplift the agricultural community that thrives in this region.
At MIA Farming, we understand that farming is not just a profession but a way of life deeply rooted in family, community, and the land. That's why we showcase captivating family profiles, celebrating the multigenerational legacies and the incredible journeys of those dedicated to farming in this fertile land.
Read the 2023 edition of MIA Farming online here.
We also recognise the importance of mental health and well-being in the farming industry. In our publication, you'll find insightful articles, expert advice, and resources to support your mental health, ensuring that you have the tools to navigate the unique challenges and pressures of farming.
Furthermore, we take pride in highlighting scholarship recipients who are the future leaders of agriculture and featuring relevant business profiles that offer innovative solutions and services for farmers in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area.
Join us on this enriching journey as we bring you the stories, knowledge, and connections to empower you as a farmer in the MIA.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
