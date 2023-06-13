Leeton 'Phossils' bring their A-game back to the field | Photos

SOME familiar faces of seasons gone by took to the field in the Phantoms colours for a good old fashioned game of rugby union recently.
The Leeton Phantoms celebrated their annual "Phossils Day" with a match between some of their "old" boys and girls as a way to mark the occasion.
Held in stunning conditions under a bright blue sky at Leeton No. 1 Oval, there was plenty of laughs, good-natured competition and even the odd glimpse of skill and technique on show.
The Phossils were started up a few years ago by Stuart Stout and other former players as a way to link up all former players in the club from the years.
It acts as a social group and, each year, membership monies raised go towards purchasing items for the senior and junior clubs.
The match was played in four by 10 minute quarters and left a few battered and bruised bodies for what was a "casual" hit-up.
The afternoon was then spent catching up with old mates, reminiscing and cheering on The Phantoms second grade side, who were defeated by Wagga Waratahs 31-20.
The Phantoms are this year fielding just a second grade side in the Southern Inland competition after a lack of numbers meant they had to pull out of the first grade and women's divisions.
However, events such as the Phossils Day are a great showcase of what the club is all about and it is hoped to once again have a full complement of teams on board again, particularly with many talented young juniors coming through the ranks.
