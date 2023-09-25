Leeton's first ever Pride Festival is now just days away, bringing a packed calendar of activities, entertainment, markets, and of course a parade from September 29 to October 1.
Things will kick off on Friday evening with the Pride Welcome Party at the Wade Hotel, before the centrepieces on September 30.
Mountford Park will be hosting the Pride Fair Day from 11am to 4pm on September 30, before the Pride Parade sets off.
After a last-minute change, the parade that anchors the festivities will now set off from Jarrah Mall, lining up at 12.30pm before getting moving at 1pm.
That's not all, with the full calendar also including parties, a glow roller disco and a 'recovery brunch' to wind down.
While the event promises a colourful and fun weekend, organiser Denise McGrath was at the original Sydney Mardi Gras in 1978, and hoped to share a little of that history as well with an exhibition at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery focusing on the history of Pride in Australia.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I have just finished putting together an art exhibit. The exhibition is called 'It Was A Riot' - it's about that first Mardi Gras in 1978," she said.
"I'm feeling excellent. It's just that last minute rush to make sure the t's are crossed and the i's are dotted."
Another organiser Nicholas Wright previously stressed that it was a community event and invited all to join in.
"You don't have to be part of the LGBTIQA+ community to enjoy the festival, it's for everyone to enjoy, we want everyone to come together to celebrate," he said.
There'll also be a special film screening of 2018 movie 'Riot' focusing on the same event as part of Pride Films at the Roxy. The family-friendly queer romance 'Love, Simon' will be screening at 1pm, before the more intense 'Riot' is shown from 3.30pm.
More information on the Leeton Pride Festival is available at leetonpride.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.