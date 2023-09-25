The Irrigator
Leeton's first ever Pride Festival is just days away, promising a full schedule of events and fun

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
September 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Leeton Pride Festival organisers Nicholas Wright and Di Harrison. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton Pride Festival organisers Nicholas Wright and Di Harrison. Picture by Talia Pattison

Leeton's first ever Pride Festival is now just days away, bringing a packed calendar of activities, entertainment, markets, and of course a parade from September 29 to October 1.

