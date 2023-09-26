The Irrigator

Police are investigating a number of break-ins and burglaries at Leeton stores over the last week

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 26 2023 - 6:33pm
Police appeal for information on retail robberies
Police are appealing to the community for information on a number of break-and-enters in Leeton stores over the past week and earlier.

