Police appeal for information on retail robberies

Police are appealing to the community for information on a number of break-and-enters in Leeton stores over the past week and earlier.
Police are currently investigating the incidents, but have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Police have also encouraged anyone who sees suspicious behaviour late at night to contact police immediately as investigations continue.
Information can be given to Leeton Police Station at 6953 1399, or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
In an emergency, contact Triple Zero.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.