TAKING time out for mental health can look and feel different for everyone.
Leeton High School recently held an event for both teachers and staff to raise awareness about mental health and why it is so important.
Also on hand on the day was the Leeton Rapid Relief Team, who served up a barbecue meal to 340 teachers and students.
RRT Leeton team leader Rod Martin said days like this are critical to create greater awareness around the topic of mental health and encourage open dialogue.
"We know that while mental health is a topic that is thankfully more openly talked about, we need to ensure that everyone understands that there are many avenues for support," Mr Martin said.
"This event was held as part of Mental Health Awareness Week designed to get the message out to students and teachers that there is support available, no matter who you are.
"We know mental illness can impact a person's life and ability to function, but with effective support and treatment, those impacted can overcome the challenges they may be facing."
Leeton High School's student support officer said Jannette Dundon was pleased to have the RRT volunteers be part of the day.
"We were so thankful to RRT for coming and supporting our event," she said.
"The students enjoyed the opportunity to chat and share a laugh while enjoying a delicious lunch helps unite the student cohort, allowing us to bring awareness to such an important issue."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.