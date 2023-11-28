The Irrigator
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton Garden Club celebrates 20th anniversary in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR two decades, the Leeton Garden Club has been the spreading a love for all things flowers and blooms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.