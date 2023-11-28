FOR two decades, the Leeton Garden Club has been the spreading a love for all things flowers and blooms.
The club celebrated its 20th anniversary with a Melbourne Cup luncheon at the home of Zina and Nick Rendina, with a big group attending to mark the feat.
More than 60 people attended, including some founding members of the organisation, as well as a representative from Garden Clubs of Australia.
Yanco CWA catered the luncheon, with prizes handed out for best hat and fascinator and a fashion parade featuring outfits from different eras also taking place.
The afternoon was also a chance to catch up and share memories from over the years.
Club president Margaret Lang was pleased with the response.
READ MORE:
"It was a great day and a wonderful way to mark the 20 years," she said.
"Everyone had a great time.
"I do think we have a strong future. As always, new members are welcome to join."
When the club was first formed, its aims included promoting gardening throughout the shire, education and awareness of sustainability processes and much more.
The club's biggest event each year is its open garden day on Easter Monday in Leeton.
Anyone who is interested in having their home featured in 2024, can contact Mrs Lang on 0427 551 202.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.