Women's tackle will form a part of the first six rounds of the 2024 Group 20 season.
The decision was made at the recent Group 20 AGM, and new Group 20 president Adam Brill feels it is about time that it was included.
"It's probably about time that we took that step to get it going," he said.
"It seems to be picking up momentum everywhere else, so it is time for us to jump on board. I'm hopeful that most clubs will be able to get teams. Hopefully, it being a short competition will work in its favour."
For the first six rounds of the season, there will potentially be six games between the clubs involved on game day.
The league tag games will be shifted to in between the under 16s and 18s games, with the 16s starting the day with kick-off an hour earlier at 9am.
The women's tackle game will be played in the traditional league tag spot with reserves and first grade to follow at their normal times.
The competition will also take place before the Proten competition gets underway allowing for the ladies involved in that competition to come and help out the Group 20 clubs.
Meanwhile, Brill is confident that after sitting out 2022, the Waratah Rigers will be able to return to the field next year.
There has also been positive news coming out of the other clubs who struggled last season.
"There has been some really positive talk out of both Waratahs and Hay," he said.
"Hay is hoping to have three sides this year (League Tag, Reserves and Firsts), and Yanco seem to be pretty positive as well."
While it may be Brill's first time in charge of the senior competition, he has spent a number of years as president of Group 20 Juniors, a position he will continue to hold.
"It's a bit daunting, but I have three or four years experience with the juniors and plus, the two have always had a close relationship, so I know that is going on, but it's just a bit different to be sitting in the top job," he said.
"Both seniors and juniors are looking to join together. The wheels are turning at the moment since myself and Mellisa (Davies) are heading up both at the moment. It makes sense if it's all able to be streamlined.
"It will stay separated until at least the next AGM because it has to go to NSW Rugby League for them to draw up and then come back to the next AGM to see what they want changed."
The draw for the 2024 season is nearing completion and will be sent to the clubs for their say, with special considerations being made for both the Yenda Blueheelers and Waratahs, who will be celebrating anniversaries next year.
