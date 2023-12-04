Excavators, bulldozers & cranes: Breaking down the basics of construction machinery

Here we break down the basics of construction machinery.

From excavators and bulldozers to various kinds of cranes, there are so many different types of construction machinery to choose from to get the job done right. But which machine is the best suited to the job you have in mind? What are the differences between them? And also, what specific purpose does each type of construction machinery have?

Stay with us as we break down the basics of construction machinery.

Different types of construction machinery and their uses

Cranes

Cranes are an essential part of any construction site. If you're looking to acquire a crane, you can find cranes for sale in Australia. Importantly, there are many different types of cranes, and you need to choose the right one for the job. Some of the different types of cranes and their purposes include:

Tower cranes

Tower cranes, as the name would suggest, are tall, towering structures capable of lifting and hoisting loads to great heights. They are usually equipped with a centrally-located operating cab.

Crawler cranes

As crawler cranes are placed on wheels, they are some of the most mobile cranes out there. They can be used to safely move objects and loads relatively quickly across a construction site.

Mobile cranes

Mobile cranes are also moveable, however, often sit atop a wheeled vehicle such as a truck, for example. They can often be utilised to perform railway work in particular.

Overhead cranes

Also known as bridge cranes, overhead cranes are mostly used on industrial construction sites. Due to their size, they are sometimes also referred to as goliath cranes.

Floating cranes

Usually used on oil rigs, in the docks, or on a ship, floating cranes are large structures that can be utilised for marine or harbour projects. They specialise in lifting heavy loads in large areas.

Jib cranes

Commonly referred to as a Jib, this type of crane is often called a hammerhead crane due to its horizontal structure. They are also most commonly used on industrial construction sites.

Excavators

Just like cranes, there are also different types of excavators. Some of these include:

Dragline excavators

Often used in civil engineering projects, as well as surface mining, dragline excavators are large, heavy-duty machines that can be used for large-scale endeavours. Canal dredging, road laying, and strip mining are some of the tasks that dragline excavators can be used for.

Compact excavators

Compact excavators, on the other hand, are much smaller in size than dragline excavators. For this reason, they are often used on smaller-scale projects. Also referred to as mini excavators, these machines are great for manoeuvring objects in tight spaces.

Long-Reach excavators

Long-reach excavators have an extending and retracting arm that is attached to the body of the machine. This helps to access objects that are stuck in tricky or far-to-reach locations. These types of excavators are often used on demolition sites.

Suction excavators crawler excavators

As the name would suggest, a suction excavator is equipped with vacuum technology. This is especially useful to assist in emptying holes from dirt and debris. For this reason, they are most effective to use when a lot of digging is required.

Wheeled excavators

Probably the most mobile and moveable type of excavator there is, wheeled excavators are most often used in road work projects. As they are mounted on wheels, they are also very easy to transport.

Bulldozers

Again, there are also many different types of bulldozers. These, too, each serve a different purpose:

Crawler bulldozers

Similar in appearance to a tractor, crane bulldozers are often used in farming and agricultural projects as they move well across rough, muddy terrain. As they are quite heavyweight, these types of bulldozers can be used to lift, manoeuvre and move large objects from one place to another.

Mulcher bulldozers

Mulcher bulldozers are most commonly used to clear pieces of land of trees, bushes, shrubbery and other debris to prepare the land for development. These types of bulldozers will usually have a wood chipper built into the body of the machine, to help make clearing unwanted vegetation from a large area much easier and faster.

Mini bulldozers

Smaller in size than many other types of bulldozers, these compact machines are essential to work in tight spaces. Mini bulldozers are extremely versatile and can be used on a variety of different construction projects.

When it comes to construction machinery, it can be confusing to know where to start. Within the three main categories of construction machinery - cranes, bulldozers and excavators - there are a variety of different types of machines, each serving a different purpose.

