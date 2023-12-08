Enjoy serenity with convenience in this blissful five-acre block

BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Escape to tranquility with this House of the Week where a picturesque hillside setting meets the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.
Selling agent Craig Tyrell said this stunning property offers a blissful five-acre sanctuary for those seeking a lifestyle of peace and quiet.
"This property represents a rare opportunity to own a slice of paradise in Leeton, combining comfort with the beauty of nature," he said.
The charming residence has four spacious bedrooms, providing lots of space for family and guests, and a bathroom with a separate toilet for added convenience.
A beautifully updated kitchen awaits, designed for both functionality and style. Enjoy the convenience of a walk-in pantry, ensuring storage space is never an issue.
A dedicated office space, perfect for remote work or personal projects. A rumpus room is ideal for the kids to hang out, storage or hobbies.
Embrace the cozy ambience with woodfire heating during the colder months, and stay cool and comfortable year-round with the added luxury of a split system and evaporative cooling.
Enjoy energy-efficient living with a 5kW solar system in place to reduce your environmental footprint and energy bills. A 6m x 9m double bay shed with a concrete floor and power and additional shedding provides extra storage options.
There is a Murrumbidgee irrigation connection with 2ML irrigation water, a storage dam and pop-up sprinklers added to maintain the beauty and functionality of the property.
There are also cattle yards and a round yard ideal for those with a passion for rural living, livestock or horses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.